LifeStar called, canceled for house and camper fire in Terryville

LifeStar has been called and canceled for a house and camper fire in Terryville on Sunday.

The fire on Minor Road was reported just after 11 a.m.

It was reported as a camper fire that spread to a house. According to dispatchers, live ammunition was heard going off in the fire.

Dispatchers also said LifeStar was called to the scene for one person. LifeStar said they were later cancelled and are not responding.

NBC Connecticut has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

