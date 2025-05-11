LifeStar called to ‘major' crash on Route 354 in Colchester

LifeStar has been called to a "major" crash in Colchester on Route 354 and a portion of the road is closed.

Firefighters said the crash is on Route 354 at Lake Hayward Road.

According to state police, at least one vehicle rolled over in the crash and injuries have been reported.

The extent of any injuries are unclear at this time. LifeStar has been called to the scene.

Route 354 is currently closed between McDonald Road and Gateway Road. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.