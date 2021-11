State police responded to a serious crash in Windham Monday afternoon.

The crash took place in the area of Route 6 and Route 203, also known as North Windham Road, around 12:25 p.m.

Troopers arriving at the scene reported those involved in the crash had suffered serious injuries. A LifeStar helicopter was called to the scene, police said.

State police are asking anyone traveling in the area to find alternate routes.