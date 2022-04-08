East Windsor

Lifestar Flight Medic From East Windsor Dies in Diving Accident

Warehouse Point Fire Department

A beloved person in the East Windsor community has died during a diving accident while on vacation.

Derrick Donahue, who's currently a flight medic for Lifestar out of Hartford Hospital, has spent years in the public service industry.

In high school, Donahue served the people of East Windsor with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and East Windsor ambulance. He's served on many committees including the carnival as well as truck, convention and training committees with Warehouse Point.

Donahue was also a firefighter in Amherst, Massachusetts for many years before coming back to Connecticut. He eventually became a registered nurse and started working at Lifestar.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Derrick’s family and friends during this tragedy," the fire department said. "Derrick, you will truly be missed and may you Rest In Peace, my friend."

