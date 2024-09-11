Willington

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash on I-84 West in Willington

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 West in Willington on Wednesday morning.

The right and center lanes of Interstate 84 West were closed in Willington between exits 72 and 71 but have reopened.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police said the crash happened around 9:59 a.m. and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

LifeStar was requested and then canceled, according to state police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Willington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us