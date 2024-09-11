One hospitalized after motorcycle crash on I-84 West in Willington

One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 West in Willington on Wednesday morning.

The right and center lanes of Interstate 84 West were closed in Willington between exits 72 and 71 but have reopened.

State police said the crash happened around 9:59 a.m. and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

LifeStar was requested and then canceled, according to state police.