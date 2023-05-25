Worker Injured in Fall at Construction Site of New High School in Farmington

A person working on the construction of a new high school in Farmington has been flown to a hospital after falling at the construction site Thursday morning.

Police said members of the police department, Tunxis Hose Fire Department and UConn Health Center Ambulance responded to the construction site of the new high school on Monteith Drive just before 7:30 a.m. and the worker was flown to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation.

The Farmington fire marshal and OSHA are investigating the incident.

Fire officials said LifeStar would be landing on school property and no roads will be closed.

