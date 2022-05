LifeStar has transported one person after a crash on Route 11 in Colchester on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the crash was on Route 11 south on the Salem town line before exit 5.

According to fire officials, a woman in her mid 20s was heavily entrapped in the crash. She has since been rescued and was flown to the hospital.

Authorities have not released details on the woman's condition.

Route 11 south was closed, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.