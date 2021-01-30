vernon

LifeStar Transports 1 Patient After Serious Crash on Route 74 in Vernon: Police

NBC Connecticut

LifeStar has transported one person to the hospital after a serious crash on Route 74 in Vernon on Saturday.

Police said serious injuries are reported in the crash on Route 74 and Kingsbury Road shortly before noon.

According to authorities, LifeStar transported one person to the hospital. There is no word on details of his or her injuries.

Route 74 is closed between East Street and Sand Hill Road. The police reconstruction team is responding to the scene, officers added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

