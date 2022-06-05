Ellington

LifeStar Transports 1 to Hospital After Serious Crash in Ellington

Ellington Volunteer Fire Department

LifeStar transported one person to the hospital after a serious crash in Ellington on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Hoffman Road and Meadowbrook Road around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

When crews arrived, they said they found a vehicle wedged between a building and another vehicle.

The vehicle that was wedged was on its side and one person was trapped inside the vehicle, firefighters added.

After about 15 minutes, fire officials said the person was successfully extricated. LifeStar landed in a field near the crash and the person was flown to the hospital. Authorities have not released details about the person's injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

