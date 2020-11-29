vernon

LifeStar Transports Person to Hospital After Traumatic Fall in Vernon: FD

LifeStar transported a person to the hospital after he or she suffered a traumatic fall in Vernon on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said.

Emergency crews were called to Hublard Drive after getting a report of a serious medical emergency involving someone who experienced a traumatic fall.

Dispatchers called LifeStar to the scene while EMS and paramedics provided care to the patient, firefighters said.

LifeStar landed in the area and transported the patient to the hospital for further care, fire officials added.

Authorities did not release details about the person's injuries or what led to the fall.

