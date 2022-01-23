LifeStar Transports Person to Trauma Center After Car Goes Down Embankment in Torrington

LifeStar transported one person to a trauma center after a car went down an embankment in Torrington on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash on Winsted Road.

Firefighters said the vehicle rolled over, went down an embankment and someone was trapped.

Due to extended extrication and weather conditions, LifeStar was called to transport the patient to a trauma center, according to fire officials. Authorities have not released details about the person's condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.