Torrington

LifeStar Transports Person to Trauma Center After Car Goes Down Embankment in Torrington

Police chase ATV fall

LifeStar transported one person to a trauma center after a car went down an embankment in Torrington on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash on Winsted Road.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Firefighters said the vehicle rolled over, went down an embankment and someone was trapped.

Due to extended extrication and weather conditions, LifeStar was called to transport the patient to a trauma center, according to fire officials. Authorities have not released details about the person's condition.

Local

UConn Huskies 16 mins ago

Ducharme Leads No. 9 UConn to 75-57 Win Over St. John's

Andover 29 mins ago

Troopers Investigate Burglary at Andover Post Office, Warn of Possible Mail Fraud

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Torringtoncrash investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us