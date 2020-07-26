LifeStar Transports Woman to Hospital After Crash on I-95 in New London

LifeStar transported a woman to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in New London early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to I-95 northbound at the base of the Gold Star Bridge around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a crash with entrapment.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they said they used various rescue tools including the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the vehicle.

The female driver was transferred to LifeStar after it landed on the highway, firefighters said.

The woman was flown to Hartford Hospital to be treated for injuries, according to fire officials. Authorities did not release details on the extent of her injuries.

I-95 north was closed temporarily while LifeStar landed, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.