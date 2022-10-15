Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers

As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display

“I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and it was so close to home,” Joshua Brunelle of Plainville explained.

A sense of disbelief for Joshua Brunelle when his family heard the news of two Bristol Police officers killed in the line of duty, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy with Officer Alec Iurato injured in an ambush-style attack, all this motivating a show of support and condolence.

The family modified their elaborate Christmas preparations by installing blue lights at their Plainville home.

“We have our new pixel set up for our police officers. We have a roof line, with our new pixel lighting and our tree and our new matrix board,”

Brunelle says the elaborate Christmas display was in honor of his mother, but is now adding the memory of the fallen officers.

The LED lights prominently showing police colors. This has drawn approval from people passing by.

“I think they really enjoy it. I’ve seen some people post this online and it kind of grew,” Brunelle noted.

Brunelle says if there are any officers on patrol passing by, he hopes they know they’re not alone.

“They can see the badge we put up on the Christmas tree and the flag, and just show, you know, that everyone, not only me, is supporting the blue,” added Brunelle.

The family says it plans on leaving the lights on for another week to allow people to pay their respects.