Slick roads

Light Morning Snow Cause Accidents, Messy Commute

NBC Universal, Inc.

Light snow has caused several spinouts and accidents throughout the state Thursday morning.

Officials are responding to several crashes.

The right lane is closed after a tractor-trailer crash near exits 14 and 13 on Interstate 91 in Wallingford. The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Local

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Light Morning Snow Cause School Delays, Messy Commute

Valentine's Day 11 hours ago

Local Businesses Adapt For Valentine's Day During the Pandemic

An overturned dump truck has caused the left westbound lane of Interstate 84 near exits 3 and 2 to close in Danbury.

There has been no reports of injuries in either of the crashes.

State police are urging drivers to use caution during the morning commute.

This article tagged under:

Slick roadssnow
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us