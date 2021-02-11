Light Morning Snow Cause Accidents, Messy Commute

Light snow has caused several spinouts and accidents throughout the state Thursday morning.
Officials are responding to several crashes.
The right lane is closed after a tractor-trailer crash near exits 14 and 13 on Interstate 91 in Wallingford. The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m.
Local
An overturned dump truck has caused the left westbound lane of Interstate 84 near exits 3 and 2 to close in Danbury.
There has been no reports of injuries in either of the crashes.
State police are urging drivers to use caution during the morning commute.