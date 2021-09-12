Rocky Hill

Light Pole, Wires Comes Down on Top of Occupied Vehicle in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Fire Department

A light pole and wires came down on top of an occupied vehicle in Rocky Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Ferry Park access road to the ferry around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a utility pole with wires down on a vehicle with someone inside.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When crews arrived, they said they found the pole on top of the vehicle.

Eversource was called to the scene and workers de-energized the area and removed the wires, firefighters said.

Local

westport 32 mins ago

Man Arrested After Armed Robbery Attempt in Westport

Marlborough 1 hour ago

Woman Seriously Injured After Abduction, Assault in Marlborough

The vehicle was able to leave the area. No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us