Light Pole, Wires Comes Down on Top of Occupied Vehicle in Rocky Hill

A light pole and wires came down on top of an occupied vehicle in Rocky Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Ferry Park access road to the ferry around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a utility pole with wires down on a vehicle with someone inside.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When crews arrived, they said they found the pole on top of the vehicle.

Eversource was called to the scene and workers de-energized the area and removed the wires, firefighters said.

The vehicle was able to leave the area. No injuries were reported.