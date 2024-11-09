‘Light the Way': Turning tragedy into action after Labor Day boating accident

Action out of tragedy is the goal of a group of friends and family members of three young men killed in a boat crash in Old Saybrook on Labor Day weekend.

They are seeking to light the breakwater at the mouth of the Connecticut River where their boat crashed.

“We grew up on the water, we have been boating and jet-skiing since probably before we could walk,” Jennifer Pazzaglia, the sister of Ryan Britagna, said.

She lost her brother in that boat crash. Pazzaglia, along with family and friends, spoke with us at Swell in Old Saybrook. They lost a son and friend.

Ryan’s family described him as kind, witty and capable of lighting up every room he walked into. They also talked about his love for Long Island Sound, and the open ocean.

“He was out on the water I think every weekend this summer, even during the week, fishing, jet skiing,” Pazzaglia said.

Ryan was one of nine people on a boat cruising back toward the mouth of the Connecticut River at night when it slammed into the breakwater.

“He was 24 years old, enjoying his life, never could we have imagined this could have come out of doing something he loved,” Pazzaglia said.

Ryan, along with two other men, Christopher Hallahan and Ian Duchemin, were killed when the boat crashed. The six others were hospitalized.

“If we can push for the sake of that and save one more life, that would mean everything to us,” Pazzaglia said.

She’s talking about the addition of a light and marking on the breakwater. Currently it has none, rendering it hard to see at night, according to the family.

Pazzaglia believes if the breakwater was lit, the boat could have avoided it.

“Because I lost my brother. I don’t want another family to have to endure the pain and tragedy we are going through,” she said.

Family and friends all over the state, have started “Light the Way," an initiative to add that light and marking to increase safety.

They said they've had a strong backing from the Old Saybrook community, and are extremely grateful.

“It’s more or less us trying to protect the next family because I wish someone had done this for us,” Pazzaglia said.

The U.S Coast Guard oversees the structure. Family and friends are asking mariners to write letters to the Coast Guard until Nov. 15 asking for the change.

Non-boaters can still sign a petition calling for action.

“We want something good to come out of this, too,” Stephen Blood, a close friend of Ryan and Ian, said. “You are always looking for some sort of light where there is some sort of danger.”

Blood said he has spent countless time with both on the water and understands how tricky the breakwater can be in the dark. He believes this small change would have a big impact.

“If you’re out there every day or just on the weekends, as much help as you can get out on the water is what you should be asking for,” Blood said.

The families understand how many boaters pass by or go through the breakwater safely, but if the change to the breakwater saves one life, its worth the fight.

“It will give us something always to remember him by to always feel like we did something for him, or with him,” Pazzaglia said.

We did reach out to the Coast Guard for a statement regarding the initiative, and they responded saying a statement would be coming, but we have not received one yet.