Lighthouse Point Beach in New Haven Remains Closed After Tropical Storm Henri

Lighthouse Point Beach in New Haven remains closed after elevated bacteria levels last week and Tropical Storm Henri over the weekend.

Local officials said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond ordered the beach closed because of elevated bacteria levels in a water sample taken Friday.

The beach was closed Saturday and Sunday due to Tropical Storm Henri and results on tests from water samples today are expected tomorrow. T

The Health Department will collect its’ next sample on Wednesday, part of the scheduled three tests per week.

“Elevated bacteria levels are common after rain events,” New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond said in a statement.

While the beach is closed Lighthouse Point Park and the splash pad are open.