Lightning Strike Near Waterford High School Prompted Evacuation

A lightning strike near Waterford High School as storms moved through the state Thursday morning set off fire alarms and students were evacuated, according to the superintendent’s office.

The alarms went off around 7:55 a.m. and students were evacuated to the field house. They were sent back to class around 8:40 a.m. after everything was deemed safe, the superintendent’s office said.

They said school staff, firefighters, police and the fire marshal worked together to identify and correct the problem.

