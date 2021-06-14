Lightning Strikes West Hartford House, Starts Small Fire: FD

Lightning struck a home in West Hartford on Monday morning and started a small fire, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to a home on Gerthmere Drive.

Authorities said the home was hit by lightning and it started a small fire on the first floor. The fire is out at this time.

Officials have not released details about the extent of the damage to the house.

In the backyard of the home that was struck, tree debris came down and caused minor damage to the neighbor's roof.

The force also blew out a window in that homeowner's detached garage, the homeowner said.

No injuries were reported.