West Hartford

Lightning Strikes West Hartford House, Starts Small Fire: FD

NBC Connecticut

Lightning struck a home in West Hartford on Monday morning and started a small fire, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to a home on Gerthmere Drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities said the home was hit by lightning and it started a small fire on the first floor. The fire is out at this time.

Local

Tokyo Olympics 12 mins ago

Ridgefield Swimmer Headed to Tokyo Olympics

recreational marijuana 5 hours ago

Lawmakers to Hold Special Session on Legalizing Recreational Marijuana in Conn.

Officials have not released details about the extent of the damage to the house.

In the backyard of the home that was struck, tree debris came down and caused minor damage to the neighbor's roof.

The force also blew out a window in that homeowner's detached garage, the homeowner said.

NBC Connecticut

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordlightning strike
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us