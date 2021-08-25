Lime Rock Set to Host Walk to End Alzheimer's

It's usually reserved for fast cars, but on Sunday, September 19, a change of pace is coming to Lime Rock Park in Lakeville.

"This will be my fifth Walk to End Alzheimer's and my first at this location," said Watertown's Armen Arisian.

"We're thrilled to be here and it's such a unique venue," said Laura Hoffman, Director of Development for the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "You know, how many folks can take a walk on the racetrack?"

This year, for some in attendance, the walk will be different for another reason.

"This will be my first walk that my dad is not at," said Arisian.

Armen's father Jack passed away in July following a battle with Alzheimer's.

"This year it's going to be different but you know, I'm definitely walking with a little greater sense of purpose," said Arisian.

Along with honoring those that have died, the walk also serves as a reminder to everyone dealing with the disease that they are not alone.

"People that are here supporting the cause generally have some firsthand knowledge of why this thing needs to be defeated," said Arisian. "It's a big, old cozy blanket of people that kind of know what you know."

"We have support groups and a 24-hour hotline that folks can call for either resources or just to talk to somebody," said Hoffman.

The Alzheimer's Association hopes to be there for all patients and caregivers and continue its mission of finding of a cure.

"The importance of ending Alzheimer's is vital," said Hoffman. "Everything that we're doing here, you know funding over $2.2 million in research here in Connecticut. Groundbreaking treatments are right around the horizon."

"I feel extra defiant against this disease," said Arisian. "Like 'okay you know you're up on the scoreboard right now but look out, we've got a hell of a comeback,' so yeah I'll be walking with a vengeance this year."

There are multiple Walks to End Alzheimer's throughout the state in September and October, starting on September 12th in Bristol. Click here for more information.