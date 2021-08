A limo carrying over a dozen wedding guests went up in flames while headed to the reception in Morris, according to fire officials.

The Morris Fire Company said the limo headed to South Farms, which is an event venue, started to overheat and pulled over on Route 109.

People inside the limo were evacuated and shortly after, the vehicle went up in flames, crews said.

Fire officials were able to put out the fire quickly and in a short response time.

No injuries were reported.