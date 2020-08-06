Lines Seen at Some Gas Stations Following Isaias

Long lines have been seen at some gas stations following Tropical Storm Isaias and Connecticut residents look to buy gasoline and other supplies, including ice.

At the Cumberland Farms in Glastonbury, lines could be seen throughout the parking lot at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. One person who spoke with NBC Connecticut said the station was the only one in the area with power, gasoline and ice.

By 11:15 a.m., the gas station was still busy but not with the same lines seen earlier in the morning.

A spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Protection said there was a temporary fuel shortage at some locations in the state because of power outages at the ports of New Haven and Bridgeport that prevented the movement of fuels. DCP said the issue has been resolved and fuel to be moving to gas stations in the usual timeframes now.