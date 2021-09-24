Liquor Permit Suspended For New Haven Nightclub After Large Fight, Shooting

The Department of Consumer Protection has issued a liquor permit suspension for a New Haven nightclub after a large fight and shooting took place on Thursday.

Officials said Terminal 110, located on Sargent Drive, was issued the summary suspension after a referral from police regarding events that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 23.

DCP officials said Terminal 110 was the scene of a large fight and shooting in which at least one person was shot and three rounds were fired. Officials say this incident resembles another shooting incident that happened earlier this month when 27 assorted spent bullet casings, one live bullet, and two bullet fragments were found around the club parking lot.

Police Chief Renee Dominguez said officers working at the nightclub heard multiple gunshots fired during let-out on Sept. 5. They were unable to locate any suspects due to the large crowd, however, they noticed three cars within the club's parking lot had been struck by gunfire, according to Dominguez.

During the Sept. 23 incident, an officer working at the club was alerted by a bouncer that a large fight was taking place inside. After everyone was removed, three gunshots were heard coming from the parking lot area, according to police.

A person involved in the shooting who fled the scene in a vehicle was eventually taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The man appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to the hospital with injuries where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Another man believed to be involved in the shooting was not located by police. Officials said the manager of Terminal 110 agreed to provide surveillance footage of the shooting.

“I am appreciative that the New Haven Police Department brought this matter to my attention and believe that this immediate suspension is justified and necessary to address this very serious situation,” DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement. “The occurrence of two shootings at this venue in a matter of weeks is a huge threat to public safety and highlights the need for better control of the premise by our permittees. People should feel safe entering any facility that holds one of our licenses.”

The nightclub will not be allowed to serve alcohol until further notice.