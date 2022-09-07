Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury

The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the nightclub shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint.

When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Adam Bellamy, of New Jersey, inside the bar with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

A 35-year-old New Britain man and a 32-year-old Bridgeport woman who each suffered a gunshot wound in the incident brought themselves to Saint Mary's Hospital before officers arrived at the scene, police said. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told DCP officials that they've been required to assign additional personnel to the nightclub and the area around it in order to "maintain an increased and almost constant police presence." He also said that this negatively impacts already-limited police resources and diverts police from other areas of need in the city.

The police chief noted that another shooting happened in February that resulted in the head of security being shot.

Spagnolo went on to say that the violence happening at Lit Ultra Lounge is a "serious health and safety concern" for people living in the area.

The continued operation of Lit Ultra Lounge and the criminal activity that occurs there has a negative impact on both public safety and the quality of life in the City of Waterbury. -Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo

“Incidents like the one that occurred over Labor Day weekend at Lit Ultra Lounge are a preventable tragedy,” said DCP Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan. “We expect our permittees to take seriously their responsibility to protect public health and safety, and it is clear from this incident and others that Lit Ultra Lounge is unable to maintain its commitment to that responsibility."

"This senseless act of violence resulted in the loss of a life we cannot get back, and my thoughts go out to the victim’s friends and family," Magnan continued.

The nightclub will be closed until further notice.