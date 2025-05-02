Liquor permit suspended for Orange restaurant due to recent shooting, fights

The state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has suspended the liquor permit for a restaurant and bar in Orange following fights and a recent shooting.

DCP officials said Top Quality Vibez Bar and Grill, located on Boston Post Road, was the scene of a shooting and fights that endangered public health and safety.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to state officials, restaurant management and staff took steps to cover up the disturbances and obstruct police investigations.

Police Chief Robert Gagne sent a letter to DCP requesting the suspension of the license after a shooting that happened on Feb. 7.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police also cited several incidents that took place at the bar in recent months.

“The owner and management of Top Quality Vibez denied any knowledge of a shooting or fight that night, which we were able to demonstrate was not the truth…Witness information revealed that allegedly the male patron won the physical fight and attempted to leave the premises when he was shot multiple times by one of the security guards," Gagne said in the letter.

"Furthermore, allegedly the bar's management cleaned up the scene and devised a conspiratorial plan to protect the shooter from being discovered or prosecuted," he continued.

The restaurant's liquor license has been suspended effective immediately. DCP officials said "the premises is operated in a reckless and indifferent manner, with disregard to the safety of its patrons and surrounding community."

Authorities said the restaurant is closed until further notice.