Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven

A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday.

Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had been shot during an apparent robbery.

The 53-year-old Wallingford man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives recovered ballistic evidence and surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by emailing ECIC@newhavenct.gov.