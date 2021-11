The owner of a Bridgeport liquor store was robbed and hit by a car Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened in the area of Pembroke Street and Putnam Street at about 2:30 p.m.

The person who allegedly struck the owner fled the scene onto Boston Avenue.

The liquor store owner is awake and alert and is being treated by emergency personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.