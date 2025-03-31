Litchfield County villa overlooking Lake Waramaug listed for $19.9 million

A 10,000 square-foot villa overlooking Lake Waramaug in Litchfield County is on the market.

The property is listed with Klemm Real Estate for $19.9 million.

Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It was featured in “Architectural Digest” in August 2007.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Klemm Real Estate said this is a rare Modernist Tuscan inspired property.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

The villa, which is on just over 18 acres, is the longtime home of Dr. Pamela Cantor and the late Richard A. Cantor, former vice chairman of Neuberger Berman.

The architect, Steven F. Hass, told Architectural Digest that the owners commissioned the property.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

And they wanted it to “reflect their passion for Tuscany – its landscape and architecture.”

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Klemm Real Estate said this is a “one-of-a-kind mesmerizing architectural masterpiece" that is built with steel and glass and offers panoramic views high above Lake Waramaug.

The five-bedroom house has five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

It was built in 2003.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Klemm Real Estate said the well-known landscape designer Renny Reynolds designed the grounds “to evoke Italianate gardens with a view reminiscent of the glorious Italian Lake Como.”

The first-floor primary suite has its own terrace overlooking the lake.

The property also includes a pool, a reflecting pool, formal gardens and a guest house. You can learn more about it here.