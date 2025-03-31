Real estate

Litchfield County villa overlooking Lake Waramaug listed for $19.9 million

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

A 10,000 square-foot villa overlooking Lake Waramaug in Litchfield County is on the market.

Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The property is listed with Klemm Real Estate for $19.9 million.

Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It was featured in “Architectural Digest” in August 2007.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Klemm Real Estate said this is a rare Modernist Tuscan inspired property.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

The villa, which is on just over 18 acres, is the longtime home of Dr. Pamela Cantor and the late Richard A. Cantor, former vice chairman of Neuberger Berman.

Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

The architect, Steven F. Hass, told Architectural Digest that the owners commissioned the property.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Photo courtesty of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

And they wanted it to “reflect their passion for Tuscany – its landscape and architecture.”

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Klemm Real Estate said this is a “one-of-a-kind mesmerizing architectural masterpiece" that is built with steel and glass and offers panoramic views high above Lake Waramaug.

Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

The five-bedroom house has five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

It was built in 2003.

Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography
Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

Klemm Real Estate said the well-known landscape designer Renny Reynolds designed the grounds “to evoke Italianate gardens with a view reminiscent of the glorious Italian Lake Como.”

Local

New London 19 mins ago

16 sick kittens abandoned in New London

North Haven 2 hours ago

Suspect in attempted car theft arrested after victim restrains teen

Villa in Litchfield County

The first-floor primary suite has its own terrace overlooking the lake.

Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

The property also includes a pool, a reflecting pool, formal gardens and a guest house. You can learn more about it here.

This is the solarium. Photo courtesy of Klemm Real Estate/Michael Bowman Photography

This article tagged under:

Real estate
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us