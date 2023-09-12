Little Amal, a 12-foot-puppet of a Syrian Refugee, Visits Hartford

Dozens of children and adults cheered Little Amal as she walked down Trinity Street in Hartford Tuesday.

“It’s a very important day. We are lucky she comes through Hartford,” student Abdul Salaou said.

Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl. She is made out of bamboo and operated by three puppeteers. Producer David Lan describes her as an international symbol of human rights.

“What she seems to be able to do is bring people together, bring people together of good will who feel the need to find a way to support vulnerable children, vulnerable refugees,” Lan said.

Amal has visited 13 countries overseas and is currently on a 2-month, 6,000 mile journey across the U.S.

Through each step she takes, Amal spreads hope and raises awareness regarding the needs of refugees and immigrants.

“As she walks, Amal raises money for young refugees through what we call the Amal Fund,” Lan said.

The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants has seen a record-influx of refugees coming to the state this summer. During the first two weeks of September, the organization said more than 50 people from places like Syria and Afghanistan have arranged to come to Connecticut.

Tuesday’s event showed the organization there is hope.

“It shows that we care that we are here to help, that we are one community. So, hope above all things,” CIRI Director of Refugee Services Merenid Carattini said.

A sentiment shared by many in the crowd watching Amal represent a sign of unity.

“Well, I think it’s important we realize we are part of a world. Because we are humans, the borders we have put up should not separate us,” said Morley Zan Yperen, of Deep River.