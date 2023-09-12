Hartford

Little Amal, a 12-foot-puppet of a Syrian Refugee, Visits Hartford

Little Amal, a 12-foot-puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian Refugee, is on a 2-month, 6,000-mile journey across the country. On Tuesday, she walked the streets of Hartford.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Connecticut

Dozens of children and adults cheered Little Amal as she walked down Trinity Street in Hartford Tuesday.

“It’s a very important day. We are lucky she comes through Hartford,” student Abdul Salaou said. 

Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl. She is made out of bamboo and operated by three puppeteers. Producer David Lan describes her as an international symbol of human rights. 

“What she seems to be able to do is bring people together, bring people together of good will who feel the need to find a way to support vulnerable children, vulnerable refugees,” Lan said. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Amal has visited 13 countries overseas and is currently on a 2-month, 6,000 mile journey across the U.S. 

Through each step she takes, Amal spreads hope and raises awareness regarding the needs of refugees and immigrants. 

“As she walks, Amal raises money for young refugees through what we call the Amal Fund,” Lan said. 

Local

Norwich 42 mins ago

Norwich teachers and parents plan rally before special board of education meeting

Mosquitoes 1 hour ago

Mosquitoes in 6 Connecticut towns test positive for EEE

The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants has seen a record-influx of refugees coming to the state this summer. During the first two weeks of September, the organization said more than 50 people from places like Syria and Afghanistan have arranged to come to Connecticut. 

Tuesday’s event showed the organization there is hope. 

“It shows that we care that we are here to help, that we are one community. So, hope above all things,” CIRI Director of Refugee Services Merenid Carattini said. 

A sentiment shared by many in the crowd watching Amal represent a sign of unity.

“Well, I think it’s important we realize we are part of a world. Because we are humans, the borders we have put up should not separate us,” said Morley Zan Yperen, of Deep River.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us