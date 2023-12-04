Little girl from Ansonia still missing after four years

Four years have passed since a little girl from Ansonia disappeared and police said they will continue the investigation until they determine what happened to her.

Vanessa Morales was 1 year old when she disappeared on Dec. 2, 2019.

That was the day when Ansonia police responded to the home where Vanessa and her mother, Christine Holloway, lived to check on the 43-year-old mom after she didn’t show up for work and officers found Holloway’s body.

Officials said she had been beaten to death and her death was ruled a homicide.

Vanessa was not in the home and police initially issued a Silver Alert for her.

Then, on Dec. 4, 2019, they issued an Amber Alert for Vanessa and there has been no sign of the little girl.

“On December 2, 2019, while our community was preparing for the upcoming holiday season, the Ansonia Police Department began our investigation into the homicide of Christine Holloway and disappearance of Christine’s 15-month-old daughter, Vanessa Morales. While the investigation led to the arrest of the father of Vanessa, Jose Morales, for Christine’s homicide, Vanessa has not been located. We have continued to investigate the disappearance of Vanessa and the investigation will continue until we can determine what happened to her. It has been four years, Vanessa’s family and those that love her deserve answers,” Ansonia police said in a statement over the weekend.

Jose Morales, who was dating Christine and Vanessa's father, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He remains in custody and his bond was set at $5 million.

Jose Morales is due in court on Jan. 18.

Police are asking anyone with information about Vanessa’s disappearance to call the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.