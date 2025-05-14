Live Nation to offer $30 tickets for summer shows

Live Nation is launching its $30 Ticket to Summer promotion and they said fans can buy $30 tickets to more than 1,000 shows at select venues, including Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

The sale starts on Wednesday, May 21.

$30 Ticket To Summer shows in Bridgeport

In Bridgeport, the $30 Ticket to Summer offer is available for these shows at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater:

Coheed and Cambria

Wallows

Dispatch

Counting Crows

Rick Springfield

Barenaked Ladies

Brad Paisley

Primus

Chicago

Little Big Town

Goo Goo Dolls

Cody Jinks

Brit Floyd

James Taylor

Eladio Carrion

Papa Roach

Halestorm

Melissa Etheridge

Gavin Adcock

And more

$30 Ticket To Summer shows in Hartford

In Hartford, the $30 Ticket to Summer offer is available for these shows at Xfinity Theatre:

Creed

Nelly

Pantera

Luke Bryan

HARDY

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and more

$uicideboy$

Pierce The Veil

And more.

Live Nation said more tickets will be added throughout the summer and there will be multiple chances to score $30 tickets.

How $30 Ticket to Summer works

Starting May 21, visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events.

Once you have selected a show, look for the ticket type labeled “$30 Ticket to Summer,” add the ticket or tickets to your cart and proceed to checkout.

How to find participating shows

You can filter your search on LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer by participating events, venues or artists.

You can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to buy $30 Ticket to Summer tickets

$30 Ticket to Summer will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning Tuesday, May 20. The general on-sale will begin Wednesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. while supplies last at LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.

How to participate in T-Mobile early access

T-Mobile customers get early access to $30 Ticket to Summer tickets to 1000+ shows starting Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

T-Mobile customers can head to https://www.t-mobiletickets.com/ for details.

How to participate in Rakuten early access

From 10 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on May 20, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back while supplies last.