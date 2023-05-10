Live Nation Announces $25 Tickets to Dozens of Conn. Shows

Live Nation has announced $25 tickets to dozens of shows in Connecticut at multiple venues ahead of the summer concert season.

From Wednesday, May 10, through Tuesday, May 16, fans can buy $25 tickets for certain shows in May through December.

Participating shows in Connecticut include:

Xfinity Theater in Hartford June 17: TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston July 6: Sam Hunt with Brett Young July 15: Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny July 29: Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa August 11: 50 Cent with Busta Rhymes September 10: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper



Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford May 12: Matt Fraser May 13: Kool & The Gang with Average White Band and The Spinners May 14: Chelsea Handler May 20: Dark Desert Eagles May 19: Keyshia Cole June 3: Blippi June 7: Pierce the Veil June 25: House of CHEER June 30: The PLAYERS July 29: Happy Together with Turtles, Gary Puckett, Little Anthony and more August 30: ZZ Top with George Thorogood and The Destroyers September 9: Babymetal September 20: Ray Lamontagne September 23: Disney Jr. October 7: Almost Queen October 19: Lady A October 22: Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert November 18: Howie Mandel December: Champions of Magic



Hartford Healthcare Amp in Bridgeport May 20: The Temptations and Four Tops June 3: Logic with Juicy J June 7: Young the Giant with Milky Chance June 17: Parker McCollum June 20: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph Band and YOLA June 24: Steve Miller Band with Dave Mason June 28: Weezer June 30: Dream Theater July 1: 3 Doors Down with Candlebox July 5: Elvis Costello and The Imposters July 7: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley July 8: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley July 14: The Revitalists and The Head and The Heart July 15: Dirty Heads July 19: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional July 30: Santana August 1: Lindsey Stirling August 13: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R. August 15: Gov't Mule with Jason Bonham's Led Zep Experience August 18: Brit Floyd August 19: All American Rejects with New Found Glory August 24: Pixies and Modest Mouse September 6: Beck and Phoenix September 15: Arcangel September 17: Killer Queen September 20: Outlaw Fest with Willie Nelson and Bobby Weir



Dome at Oakdale May 21: The Gaslight Anthem July 1: Yungblud August 29: W.A.S.P.



Interested fans can see the full list of events here. Once on the website, select the show you want to go to, select the ticket type labeled Concert Week Promotion, add the tickets to the cart and proceed to checkout.

The tickets are while inventory lasts.