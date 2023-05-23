Live Nation Extends $99 Tickets to Sound on Sound Festival in Bridgeport

Live Nation is extending its sale of $99 day tickets to the Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport, which will be bringing several well-known musicians the state.

The Sound on Sound Festival will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023.

The festival, which will be held at Seaside Park, will feature artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Hozier, Alanis Morissette, and more.

Sound on Sound

The offer was expected to end on May 22, but Live Nation has extended it to Monday, May 29, or while supplies last.

Tickets are available while inventory lasts at LiveNation.com/SoundOnSound.

Sound On Sound's single-day $99 all-in 1-day tickets are all-in, meaning all fees are already included upfront in the $99 price, according to Live Nation.

On the website, you can choose either "Special Offer Saturday General Admission Ticket" or "Special Offer Sunday General Admission Ticket," add the ticket or tickets to your cart and proceed to checkout.