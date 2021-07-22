Live Nation Offering $20 Concert Tickets

Live Nation is celebrating the return of summer concerts with a special offer for fans, they announced Thursday.

Twenty-dollar tickets will be available for around 1,000 select shows as a part of Live Nation’s “Return to Live” celebration.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” the Jonas Brothers said in a news release.

The three Connecticut venues offering the $20 tickets are the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport and The Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

Concerts participating in the offer include Dead & Co, The Jonas Brothers, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, 3 Doors Down and more.

Fans can view a full list of available concerts on the Live Nation website.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” Zac Brown said in a statement. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

Tickets will be on sale for the general public on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. / 9 a.m. T-Mobile and Sprint customers will be able to access tickets 24-hours early through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting on July 27, at noon.