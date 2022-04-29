Live Nation

Live Nation to Offer $25 Tickets During Concert Week

To celebrate the upcoming summer season and live music, Live Nation is hosting its annual concert week and offering fans special "all-in" tickets to concerts.

Exclusive for one week only, select Live Nation concert tickets across North America will be available for a flat $25, including taxes, for fans to see their favorite artists.

Participating artists include Aerosmith, AJR, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Bastille, Duran Duran, Pitbull, Earth, Wind & Fire, Zac Brown Band and a handful of others, according to a news release from Live Nation.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET and will continue through May 10, or while supplies last according to Live Nation.

The presale for the Live Nation concert tickets starts on May 3 at 8 a.m. ET.

For a full list of participating artists and more information, visit the Live Nation Website.

