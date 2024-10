What to Know Firefighters continue to battle a large brush fire on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin.

The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. Monday evening.

Fire officials say the flames have burned about 25 acres

There are no immediate plans to order evacuations

Firefighters returned Monday morning to fight a large brush fire on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin. Fire officials said it could be three to four days before it is contained. Follow below for live updates.