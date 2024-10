What to Know Wethersfield firefighter Robert Sharkevich, Sr. died in the line of duty Tuesday while fighting the Hawthorne fire in Berlin.

The fire has been burning since last Monday

It could take several weeks to bring the fire completely under control

Hundreds are expected to gather on Monday to say goodbye to Wethersfield Firefighter Robert Sharkevich, Sr., who died while helping to fight the Hawthorne fire in Berlin on Tuesday.