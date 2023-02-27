Living, Dead Ball Pythons Found in Trash Can in New London

A New London resident found two ball pythons in a trash can and one was dead while the other was very thin, according to New London Animal Control.

They said an Amity Street resident found them Sunday and animal control is asking anyone who knows someone who recently got rid of two snakes to call them at 860-447-5231.

Fourteen snake species are native to Connecticut. Learn more about them here.

Snakes Native to Connecticut