L.L. Bean in Enfield expected to open in October

The new L.L. Bean at Brookside Plaza in Enfield is expected to open in October.

The L.L. Bean website says the grand opening celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a gift card giveaway, fun, games and refreshments.

This is one of four L.L. Bean stores the company added or plans to add across the country this year. The others are in New York, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

"Our four 2024 store openings represent a significant step forward in our commitment to making L.L.Bean's exceptional outdoor gear, apparel and footwear accessible to a broader audience,” Greg Elder, L.L.Bean Chief Retail Officer said in a statement. “As we continue to expand our retail footprint beyond New England, we are eager to strengthen our connection with customers and communities across the country, enabling more people to experience the restorative power of time outside.”

The Enfield store is replacing the Bed Bath & Beyond that closed and the development is one piece of a broader plan to revitalize the shopping scene in the area.

“With L.L. Bean, it’s kind of the starter and the spark that we needed to really bring in those big businesses from out of state and out of town,” Kristy Koistinen, a community development specialist for the Town of Enfield, said in July.