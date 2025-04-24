Lobster roll fanatics flock to Lobster Landing for opening day

It feels like New England is defrosting, and that means it’s time for summers on the shore and lobster rolls galore.

If you ask lobster roll fans how their winter was, you'll hear one word in response…LONG!

"You wait all winter for a lobster roll,” Joe Cuticelli, of Madison, said.

Now, that wait is finally over.

"I said 'let’s get lobster!' He thought we were going to Big Y to get lobster, but no, we're going to Clinton,” Danna Osleger, of Vernon, said.

Lobster Landing's opening day feels like an unofficial holiday on the shoreline.

The season kickoff is coupled with customer Clark Dennslow's 96th birthday, who said he's been coming here for decades, and there's no place he'd rather ring in a new year.

"It's a nice day for it, and there will be many many people here,” Denslow said.

There are some first-timers testing the waters, too, who say they're turning into loyal Lobster Landing lovers.

"I’m joking that I’m going to be an entirely shellfish-based life form now,” Jaqui Detwiller-George, of Madison, said.

"We just love how people come here just for us, they make the long drive, it means a lot,” Angela Morander, of the Lobster Landing, said.

Morander said this year's opening feels extra special after they spent the winter renovating the building to prevent flooding.

They've raised it four feet and said it couldn't feel better to see the loyal fans back for everyone's favorite crustacean.

"It's very exciting, especially because this year we've been closed for so long,” Morander said.