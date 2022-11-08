Local Animal Shelter Installs Cameras After Fireworks Aimed at Dogs in Shelter

A local animal shelter is thanking the community for their hard work and generosity after someone shot illegal fireworks at shelter dogs.

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control was able to put up security cameras months after the devastating incident, which happened in July.

All of the animals are okay, but the shelter said it was definitely a terrifying incident for the dogs.

After the shelter posted about what happened to the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Facebook page, people commented and offered to donate. They also offered to sit outside the animal control facility to keep watch the next 4th of July.

The facility's animal control officer said he found illegal firework debris littering the area around the New London Animal Control facility inside Bates Wood Park, that's shared with Waterford and East Lyme. He said some of the debris was inside the kennels where dogs were.