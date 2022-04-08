Local Artists Team Up With West Hartford For Beautification Project

The West Hartford Art League is bringing art to West Hartford businesses with an upcoming beautification project.

After the success of a similar previous project, local restaurants and artists will team up this May to paint more than two dozen concrete barriers that will be placed in the roadway for expanded outdoor dining.

“In addition to helping local businesses, this project will brighten our streets and energize our community with color while showcasing the talents of local artists,” said Roxanne Stachelek, Executive Director of the West Hartford Art League, in a press release.

Areas with barriers to be painted include LaSalle Road, Farmington Avenue, Memorial Road, and Isham Road.

The areas will also be decorated with umbrellas, lighting, plants, flowers, and trees according to a news release.

Residents and community members can also watch artists paint the barriers in real time on May 15 in Blue Back Square, or on May 22 on Farmington Avenue and LaSalle Road.

The West Hartford Art League is currently taking submissions for designs for the project, and those interested in submitting may do so online before 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.