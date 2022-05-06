Local Bartender Pours Perfection Into New, Delicious Trade

A longtime bartender inspired by cocktails is now making donuts.

For almost 30 years, Chris Rue's craft has been creating tasty and colorful cocktails. He currently shakes and pours perfection at the Goodwin Hotel.

Deep down, he said he knew it was time to try his hand at something else.

"I watched a documentary called 'The Donut King' and it changed my life," Rue said.

The documentary explains how a man built a billion-dollar empire from a pastry.

"So, I called my wife and I was like 'Hey, can you buy me donut equipment for Christmas?' And she was like 'What?'" he added.

That was when Rue began dreaming of delightfully dipped donuts drizzled with glaze.

"I'll dream about it, wake up 3,4, 5 in the morning and I'll do it, and then I'll have my wife try it," Rue said. "There's been some where she's like 'Uh, I don't know about this Chris.'"

Every day for the last six months, he has perfected his craft. He said hands down, their top seller is the lemon-glazed, cake-style donut.

Last month, he signed a deal with Parkville Market to host a pop-up shop every Sunday. He's there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rue said he thanks his wife who bought him a fryolator, a cookbook and a spider spatula to make it happen.

"One day its going to all click. It's going to all come together. Timing is going to work out, and you're going to be like, 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing.'"