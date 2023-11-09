Local ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters' duo featured in Macy's holiday campaign

If you’re starting your holiday shopping, be sure to look for some local faces at the registers in one department store chain.

Joe Delutrie and Ocean Medina, part of Connecticut’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program, have been selected to be part of Macy’s 2023 holiday campaign.

“Let’s see those moves Ocean, let’s see those moves. He’s thinking of which move he’s going to do,” Delutrie said, while playing soccer with the 11-year-old in West Hartford.

From kicking around the soccer ball to going for a walk, Delutrie and Medina carve out time every week to do something fun.

“He's little brother, I'm big brother for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Connecticut,” Delutrie said.

Now those special moments are being shared on a billboard in the heart of New York City.

“I felt amazed,” Medina said. “I felt like it was a dream, because I never thought I would actually be on a billboard inside of New York City.”

You will also see their photo at Macy’s registers across the country this holiday season, as Delutrie and Medina are stars in Macy’s 2023 holiday campaign.

“They'll have like a two-inch by eight-inch picture of Ocean and me, and encouraging people to donate and round up to support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” Delutrie said.

They were nominated locally, before the retail giant selected the pair to be part of their national campaign.

First on the to-do-list: a trip to New York City in July for a professional photo shoot.

“There was a trailer,” Delutrie said. “It was so surreal with everyone knowing who we were.”

Medina admitted to being a bit nervous at first.

“It was like weird to me a little bit. I didn't know what I was going to wear. And like when people were like putting makeup on my face, I didn't really like it, because I don't really like makeup or anything,” he said.

However, while they were being photographed exploring the Big Apple together, Medina was in his element.

“There was one of these little waterfalls, and Ocean had a great idea of seeing if he can go jump there and get some pictures,” Delutrie said. “He's like, 'Oh, how would this look for a shot? How would that look for a shot?’ So you could see that he was really getting into it.”

Then last week, the pair headed back to the city in style, taking a limousine to the Macy’s headquarters where they were guests of honor at the campaign launch.

“It means so much. Just being able to share it with Ocean just means the world,” Delutrie said. “I knew that I would be excited because it's what makes Ocean excited, and just seeing that, and I'm just doing anything that I can to support him.”

For the dynamic duo, the chance to shine in the national spotlight only brightens the bond they share.

“It was very life changing,” Medina said. “I'm very proud of myself and Joe.”

In Connecticut, shoppers will see images from Delutrie and Medina’s photo shoot at six Macy’s stores, and also on Instagram and TikTok. The campaign will be up through Dec. 24.