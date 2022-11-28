Local Business Owners Team Up to Honor Sandy Hook Victims

Two local business owners are teaming up to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Julie Buonanno owns The Mixing Bowl and created sweatshirts with the words “Be Kind” on them. They also have 26 flowers, one for each of the lives lost on December 14, 2012, in Newtown.

The sweatshirts are being sold at Castor and Poly, located on Main Street in Old Wethersfield. The store’s owner Bianca Bruno said they sold dozens of them on Small Business Saturday and raised about $2,500.

All the proceeds from the sales of the sweatshirts will go to Sandy Hook Promise. Sandy Hook Promise is a national nonprofit created and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Buonanno says the sweatshirts are a reminder to always be kind and a reminder of the 26 angels smiling down on us.

The sweatshirts come in adult and kids sizes and are still available at Castor and Poly, as well as on their website.