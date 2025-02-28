Business

Local business and shoppers react to economic blackout

Supporters of an economic blackout aim to take a stand against big corporations who have made cuts to diversity, equity and inclusive initiatives.

By Briceyda Landaverde

The People’s Union USA, a grassroots movement, called on shoppers to participate in an economic blackout on Friday.

“The point of this economic blackout today is to try to give some power back to the people, in terms of saying you are not powerless about what is happening with big corporations,” Quinnipiac University professor of entrepreneurship and strategy Patrice Luoma said.

Supporters are standing against big corporations like Walmart and Target for cutting back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“For a corporation like Target to roll back its D.E.I. particularly on the heels of Black History Month, there is this raging upset from consumers nationwide, not just black consumers,” The Narrative Project Founder and CEO Mercy Quaye said.

Activists are also calling for fair wages and fair labor practices. The movement encourages customers not to spend any money on fast food, gas or major retailers for 24 hours.

Organizers said if you must spend money, do so by supporting small local businesses.

The owners of Witch B. Thrift in New Haven support the movement and are offering customers a 13% discount on cash purchases.

“We wanted to tell people that yes a lot of these big corporations they will get by if they go a whole day without sales, they will be OK, but there are a lot of small local businesses that will not,” Witch B. Thrift co-owner Virginia Semeghini said.

Meanwhile, customer Brian Hernandez said he was aware of the economic blackout, but had no option to go out to the store.

“I had to, I had no eggs, I needed to shop,” Brian Hernandez, of New Haven, said.

Sephene Bryant said she supports the cause.

I don’t think it’s fair. Taxes are high enough, cost of living is high enough but the pay scale isn’t, doesn’t match,” Bryant, of New Haven, said.

The big question at the end of the day is how this all impacted big corporations?

“We won’t know until tomorrow what the impact of today was,” Luoma said.

