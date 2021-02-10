Local Businesses Adapt For Valentine's Day During the Pandemic

A traditional night out for Valentine's Day may not be in the cards for many, as the pandemic persists nationwide. This holiday, local businesses in Connecticut are getting creative to maintain business and help people celebrate during the pandemic.

S&P Oyster in Mystic is offering their Valentine's Day menu for indoor dining, outdoor dining by a fire pit and for take-out.

“I think everybody needs the options right now," said Jeremy Socha with S&P Oyster. “There’s a lot of different levels of comfort out there and we are trying to cater to that.”

S&P is one of many businesses aiming to be flexible for another unconventional pandemic holiday.

“COVID has forced all of us to reinvent ourselves a little bit and find out what people want and make them feel comfortable," said Socha.

Reinventing is a concept that Angelina Gardner knows well.

“When times get hard, everything that comes out of it does not have to be bad," said Gardner, owner of Uncle D's Blazin BBQ and Comfort Catering in Norwich.

Gardner is teaming up with several other local businesses, including Sweet Momma's and Simply Ohana, to sell sweet and savory charcuterie boxes for Valentine's Day.

Gardner said that the charcuterie boxes are helping the catering business while catering events are still at a halt. She said she is also grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with other local businesses.

“We can help each other out and promote each other," said Gardner. "We just want everyone, in all of the sadness and craziness, to feel joy."

The food industry is not the only industry getting creative this Valentine's Day. Wild Earth Studio in Salem is offering paint by number kits for a take-home date night.

“Being creative and thinking outside of the box," said Erica Treaster, owner of Wild Earth Studio. "Enjoy yourself this holiday and not feel like you can't do anything."