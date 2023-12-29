Local businesses are ready to ring in 2024

The owner of Pink Flamingo Party Co. in West Hartford said the days leading up to New Year's Eve are like her business's own super bowl.

"This is our biggest day of the year. It is the day we get the most traffic in store. It’s the day we are delivering the most balloons. We typically inflate over 10,000 balloons," owner Ashley Sodipo said.

Her team is preparing those balloon decorations for a variety of celebrations, from parties at home to restaurants and even a casino.

“People are finally getting back together and feel comfortable celebrating," Sodipo said. "And we are so lucky and so happy to be a part of that with people.”

The team at Cava Restaurant in Southington feels the same. The family-owned restaurant decorates each of its dining rooms with a different, elaborate theme.

“It’s great to see the people and how happy they are when they come and every year, it is more and more spectacular and that is our goal," said Antonio Papahristou, general manager of the restaurant.

Cava's staff spends months decorating the restaurant for the holiday season - their busiest season of the year. New Year's Eve is one of their busiest days.

“We will probably have about 750 to 800 people that day," Papahristou said.

Max Hospitality's nine restaurants are also gearing up for a busy New Year's Eve after a busy holiday season.

“December is the month. We depend on a busy December," said Steven Abrams, vice president of Max Hospitality. "We gear up for it. We hire for it.”

The Connecticut Restaurant Association said that a busy December is especially important for restaurants since traffic slows for many during January and February.

With restaurants still recovering from the pandemic and facing challenges with labor and cost, the association hopes people will continue to support restaurants through 2024.