Local businesses prepare as Hartford Taste returns for its fourth year

For the fourth year, the Hartford Taste festival will take place in the Capital City.

“It’s a celebration of all things Hartford,” MetroHartford Alliance President and CEO David Griggs said. “Not just our food, but also our music and our art. It’s everything that makes Hartford unique.”

The two-day event will start at noon on Friday and will feature over 30 local food vendors, as well as live music and artists.

New this year, the festival will host a cookoff featuring the city’s mayor.

“This is our capital city,” Jeannette Dardenne, event organizer, said. “We live off these small businesses supporting, helping, cultivating and bringing people in.”

Vendors will line Pratt and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford.

“The Hartford Taste event is really great at bringing the crowds in and that’s what we like to see,” Emrey's Specialty Sweets & Sodas owner Melissa Melonson said.

Melonson will be participating in the event for the second time.

“We're going to be offering our ice cream sandwiches,” Melonson said. “We've got a couple different flavors and fun twists.”

All of the participating vendors will have their vendor fees covered by The Hartford, an insurance company.

“The profit is able to go to our small businesses, so it is extremely important,” Griggs said.

Melonson said it’s a relief for a lot of businesses.

“Our cost every day are so high,” she said. “To be able to participate in something like this at no cost is amazing.”

The festival is also raising money for Connecticut Foodshare.