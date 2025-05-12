Local businesses stay busy with good weather on Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day bringing excellent weather Sunday, it brought people out to celebrate their loved ones whether it was with a meal or with flowers.

At Elizabeth Park in West Hartford, the sunny conditions meant prime weather for picnicking on Mother’s Day. It was a welcome relief for many after several days of rain.

“This week has kind of stunk, so it was nice to kind of get out in the sunshine and feel some Vitamin D,” Emily Vaichus, of Berlin, said.

“I don’t mind the rain. It’s great that today’s sunny,” Diana Martinez, of West Hartford, said.

Favorable weather meant more people were willing leave home for a good meal.

At the Polish restaurant Belvedere in New Britain, workers said they had a very busy day with all the families celebrating their mothers during that time.

“Polish people all remember the Polish food and remember how their mothers used to cook. At Belvedere, we put all the love and care into the food the same our mothers used to,” Nikodem Bielecki, a waiter at Belvedere, said.

They said their Mother’s Day brunch has been a hit in particular.

“It has been increasing in popularity over the years. Today, we had really, lots of people,” he said.

At Berlin Flower Shop, owner Nick Erlacher says flower sales have been through the roof, selling hundreds of bouquets for people to give to their mothers. They required months of pre-planning.

“I’m a big planner. I love everything planned and organized and it truly was. Everything went so smoothly,” he said.

The National Retail Federation says it expected Americans to spend around $34 billion for Mother’s Day. Among the most popular gifts are flowers or a special dinner or brunch. Erlacher says that was the case for his shop.

“Mother’s Day is like the Super Bowl for florists. Mother’s Day and Valentine's Day. It really was super busy, and we got just slammed with delivery orders, pickup orders, grab and go’s,” he said.

The NRF says this year’s projected spend was just short of the record set two years ago when people spent more than $35 billion for Mother’s Day.